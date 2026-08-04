From a loved-up red carpet to mystery rings and a saucy, show-stopping stage act, Hollywood kept it sparkling

Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly tie the knot?

H'wood News: Gigi Hadid-Bradley’s mystery rings, Newlyweds Dua Lipa-Callum make red carpet debut, Tate’s golden finale

American model Gigi Hadid, 31, and American actor Bradley Cooper, 51, have sparked marriage rumours after they were spotted wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on their left ring fingers during an outing in Paris on Monday.

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Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly tie the knot?

But, neither Gigi nor Bradley has commented on the speculation. Rumours about the two dating first emerged in 2023 after they were spotted having dinner together in New York City. The couple later made their relationship public in May last year, with Hadid sharing a picture of them kissing at her 30th birthday celebration.

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Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly tie the knot?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner make red carpet debut as newlyweds

{{^usCountry}} Nearly two months after tying the knot in Sicily, Italy, on June 6, English singer Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner have made their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple. The duo stepped out on Monday for the NYC premiere of Callum’s upcoming film, One Night Only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly two months after tying the knot in Sicily, Italy, on June 6, English singer Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner have made their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple. The duo stepped out on Monday for the NYC premiere of Callum’s upcoming film, One Night Only. {{/usCountry}}

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner make red carpet debut as newlyweds

Dua, 30, wore a custom Ferragamo gown featuring a plunging halter neckline, while Callum, 36, opted for a navy double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit. The couple had first sparked romance rumours in early 2024 and made their relationship Instagram official in July that year.

Tate McRae goes gold at Lollapalooza

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Canadian singer-dancer Tate McRae surprised fans during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday when she dipped into a pool of gold paint while performing her song Sports Car. Tate walked barefoot up a set of stairs on stage in a white bralette and matching hot-pants before lying in the pool for a few seconds and crawling out covered in gold paint.

Tate McRae goes gold at Lollapalooza

The 23-year-old then stood on a podium, rubbed the paint across her body and struck a pose with her arms raised. Tate had pulled off the same stunt the previous night during her performance at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. Interestingly, the gold paint wasn’t actually conventional paint. Her makeup team later revealed in an interview that it was a specially formulated, skin-safe metallic liquid made from methyl cellulose, copper and water,

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