‘I miss Vaibhav Raj Gupta too’: Anant V Joshi on becoming the new Annu Mishra in Gullak Season 5 | Exclusive

For the first four seasons of Gullak, the beloved slice-of-life web series, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta entertained audiences as Anand Mishra aka Annu, the elder son of the Mishra family. So it was a shocker for fans when actor Anant V Joshi was introduced as the new Annu Mishra in the teaser of the fifth season. “I miss Vaibhav too,” says Anant, speaking to us about how audiences have accepted him on social media as the character but do miss Vaibhav, who exited the show last year reportedly due to creative differences.

After Vaibhav Raj Gupta's exit, Anant V Joshi joins Gullak 5 as the new Annu Mishra

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Under the teaser of the upcoming season, a netizen opined, “Anant Joshi is a good cast but we will miss Og Vaibhav Gupta 😢😢❤️,” whereas another comment read, “No hate to him but purane wale anu bhaiya was 🔥.” Talking about the same, Anant explains, “Obviously, as a viewer it's very natural to happen. Woh toh hai hi. This was a conversation right from the beginning that this will happen. I think it's a human tendency that we are very scared of change. But change is inevitable. But how I see it, the bright side of it, is that people are so invested in this character, in the story of Gullak, and in the Mishra parivaar. So, I am accepting this response with all my heart. I am loving the fact that I am not getting any hatred for this, but people are missing Vaibhav and it's such a good feeling to see another actor to be missed for what he has created, for what he has been part of. To be able to do such a loved character, I am all heart and looking forward to how it will be received.”

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining how he seamlessly fit into the onscreen Mishra family, the Maamla Legal Hai actor says, “I relate to the story as a member of the audience, because I think most of us come from middle class family backgrounds. So it becomes easier because we feel like we were always there in the Mishra family. Fitting in was very natural and probably the easiest thing.” Talking about his favourite character in the show, the actor reveals, “Oh! I think everybody. Most of the good shows work because it's an ensemble that works. May it be Panchayat or Maamla Legal Hai, or any show that worked well on OTT, it's because of the entire ensemble. But if I have to pick one, my personal favourite, it will be Bittu ki mummy (played by actor Sunita Rajwar).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining how he seamlessly fit into the onscreen Mishra family, the Maamla Legal Hai actor says, “I relate to the story as a member of the audience, because I think most of us come from middle class family backgrounds. So it becomes easier because we feel like we were always there in the Mishra family. Fitting in was very natural and probably the easiest thing.” Talking about his favourite character in the show, the actor reveals, “Oh! I think everybody. Most of the good shows work because it's an ensemble that works. May it be Panchayat or Maamla Legal Hai, or any show that worked well on OTT, it's because of the entire ensemble. But if I have to pick one, my personal favourite, it will be Bittu ki mummy (played by actor Sunita Rajwar).” {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer of Gullak Season 5, also starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Helly Shah, is expected to drop this week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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