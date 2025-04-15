Ibrahim Ali Khan feels bad for brothers Taimur and Jehangir; says ‘I belong to the last generation who…’

Due to the paparazzi culture in our country, many celebrities choose to keep their children out of the limelight. It is a matter of privacy and security. Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one such example. The star couple has requested the media time and again to not click their children Vamika (4) and Akaay (1) or share their pictures online. But there was a time when the spotlight wasn’t on star kids, and children of famous Bollywood actors got to experience a ‘normal childhood’. Take Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan (29), for instance. Well, Ibrahim (24) has now shared that he feels bad for his younger brothers Taimur Ali Khan (9) and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh (4) for this reason. Ibrahim, Jeh, Taimur and Sara

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened up about growing up as a star kid. He was quoted saying, “So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them. Taimur, who’s just turning eight years old, is trying to leave the house and he’s getting clicked by the media. And Jeh, who’s just four-five years old, he’s also getting clicked. And when they’re at home, they’re playing on their iPhones and iPads at the age of eight and four. These things weren’t there when we were growing up.”

Ibrahim explained how this has now been normalised, but back when he was a child he used to go out and play as opposed to sitting at home surrounded by gadgets. The actor went on to share, “I think I belong to the last generation who had a normal childhood. We got saved because in my childhood, we didn’t have smartphones, smart TV, OTT, iPhones or iPads. The paparazzi doesn’t even let these kids breathe. It was only after I turned 18, that I faced the paparazzi. I am so grateful that I got to have a normal childhood.” Ibrahim further described a ‘normal childhood’ as not having screens and not knowing what the world was thinking. Today, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh are two of the most popular star kids of the country. Well, Ibrahim is grateful he wasn’t ‘known’ when he was as young as Jeh.

On the work front, Ibrahim began his career in Bollywood earlier this year with Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan alongside Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Up next, he will be seen in Sarzameen with Kajol.