‘Sara is a good actress; Ibrahim tried his best’: Sharmila Tagore talks about her grandchildren, reviews Nadaaniyan

When a star kid, who belongs to a blue blood Bollywood family, enters the industry, the expectations from their debut film are pretty high. Sometimes they manage to impress the audience while other times they miss and deliver a disappointing debut. For instance, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan won hearts with her fresh onscreen presence along with her chemistry with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in her first film Kedarnath. However, she was unable to match the bar set by her promising debut in a string of flops after that. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, became fodder for memes with his recently released debut film Nadaaniyan. But according to their grandmother Sharmila Tagore, they are doing wonderful work. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan

In a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika, veteran actor and Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore opened up about her grandchildren Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also gave an honest review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which failed to impress her much like the audience. Sharmila shared, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Talking about Sara, who has seen several ups and downs in her 6-year-long career as an actor, Sharmila stated, “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that.” Spoken like a doting Badi Amma! Well, Ibrahim’s next film with Karan Johar and Kajol has been titled Sarzameen. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. We wish them all the best!