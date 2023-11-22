Ibrahim Ali Khan shoots for director Kunal Deshmukh in Chandigarh: Reports

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his debut with Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen. However, even before the film’s release, Khan has started working on his next project - a sports drama titled Diler.

A source close to the production tells us, “He shot for the film in Chandigarh for 10 days approximately. Kunal Deshmukh directed him in this sports drama, which is based on a Marathon player. The next shoot will happen in Himachal Pradesh.”

When one thinks of a sports drama, the first thought is about it being a biopic. But the sources clarify that’s not the case. “It’s not a biopic or a real life story. From what is being discussed, it’s a fictional story about an athlete who does not take his talent seriously, until life makes his realise that he has taken things for granted. And there on, began his journey to be successful.”

When asked about other cast members, the insider shares, “He shot with a couple of junior artistes as it was kind of a demo shoot to see how things are turning out with the director and actors. The scenes that have been shot so far had no big actors as such. Things will unveil with time.”

But as for now, Khan’s performance looks very promising, the source further shares. “He looks exactly like Saif and even when he acts, there is stark resemblance with his father in terms of his mannerism, expressions and reactions,” the source adds.

As for his debut project Sarzameen, the release date has not been announced yet. But reports suggest that he will be playing the character of a terrorist in the film, which also features actor Kajol and Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Besides work, Khan is also making headlines for his personal life and his alleged relationship with actor Palak Tiwari. Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that though the two are dating each other, “they are always discreet when they are together, and ensure they are not seen together. In fact, they arrive in different cars, take different entry or exit routes so that they are photographed together,” a pap tells us on condition on anonymity."

