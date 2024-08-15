Independence Day: Rakul Preet Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh: Actors recall childhood memories of celebrating I-Day

On Independence Day today, actors fondly recall their childhood celebrations with a mix of nostalgia and pride. For many, these recollections are marked by the vibrant celebration of national pride and unity, often beginning with flag-hoisting ceremonies in school, where they sang patriotic songs and participated in cultural programs. As they reflect on these cherished moments, they celebrate not just the spirit of independence but also the simplicity and joy of their childhood. Rakul Preet Singh (L), Raghav Juyal (Top), Mona Singh (Bottom)

Rakul Preet Singh

A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh

Independence Day has always been really special to me, especially with my dad being in the army. I remember how excited I was during school celebrations, taking part in those patriotic song competitions. It wasn’t just about the music—it was about that deep sense of pride and love for our country that I felt even as a kid. Those memories are still so close to my heart, and they remind me every day of what it means to truly love and respect India.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A file photo of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Independence Day was always a significant event during my school and college years. I remember participating in flag hoisting ceremonies, where we would all sing the national anthem with pride. Engaging in dramas and skits that portrayed the lives of freedom fighters was an enriching experience—it helped me understand and appreciate the sacrifices made for our freedom. Additionally, participating in Prabhat Pheris was a way to celebrate the spirit of independence and spread a sense of patriotism in our community.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

A file photo of Fatima Sana Sheikh

I lived in an area where there were many small societies and stand alone buildings. Every building would hoist the flag and usually they would also have some snacks and drinks. So after the hoisting and singing the anthem all the kids of our building would go to other buildings and collect frooties and samosas and later go to the garden and have our own party.

Mona Singh

A file photo of Mona Singh

Celebrating Independence Day at school with all my friends was always very special. I remember the excitement of flag-hoisting ceremonies and patriotic songs. We often took part in performances and skits that celebrated our country’s history. It was a joyful time to reflect on our shared heritage and celebrate our freedom.

Raghav Juyal

A file photo of Raghav Juyal

The laddoo and Fruti we would receive in school on Independence Day are some of my most cherished memories. The early dismissal made the day even more special. To us, that early end to school felt like a taste of true freedom—Bacche bhi swatantra feel karte the school se aur padhayi se.