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‘India did it first’: Speedy Singhs’ actor Vinay Virmani on Off Campus comparisons, Bollywood plans | Exclusive

Actor Vinay Virmani opens up about Speedy Singhs (2011), comparisons to Off Campus and his plans for Bollywood

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 06:29 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, has been the talk of the town ever since it released on OTT last month. Netizens can’t get enough of the ice hockey rom com, the exceptionally attractive star cast, steamy chemistry, and the empathetic storytelling. Interestingly, the college soap also reminded several fans of Speedy Singhs (Breakaway), the 2011 Indo-Canadian sports-comedy which was produced by Akshay Kumar. Talking about the same, actor Vinay Virmani who played Rajveer Singh in the film, says, “India did it first”.

Off Campus has reminded many fans of Speedy Singhs

Sharing how he got many messages regarding the comparison between his film and the show, the 41-year-old says, “When you look at the current obsession with hockey-based stories Off Campus, Heated Rivalry and the popularity of sports romances, it’s hard not to smile and think that maybe we were a little early to the party,” says Vinay, adding, “Canada and India did it first, because Speedy Singhs was a true co-production that brought together incredible talent from both countries. Seeing people rediscover and love the film all these years later has been incredibly emotional!”

Sharing what he’s up to now, Vinay says, “Since then, I’ve produced a number of successful films and award-winning documentaries while continuing to build my own content studio. One of the most exciting chapters of my life personally and professionally has been partnering with NBA super star LeBron James and his media company, Uninterrupted. LeBron has been an incredible mentor, and together we’ve created impactful sports content that empowers athletes and takes their stories on a global scale. Today, my focus remains on developing meaningful content and creating platforms that empower the next generation of storytellers.”

Asked if he would be interested in returning to acting with Bollywood, the actor says, “Of course. I grew up on Bollywood movies and Hindi cinema.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘India did it first’: Speedy Singhs’ actor Vinay Virmani on Off Campus comparisons, Bollywood plans | Exclusive
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘India did it first’: Speedy Singhs’ actor Vinay Virmani on Off Campus comparisons, Bollywood plans | Exclusive
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