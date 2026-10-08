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Indian Air Force Day| Alka Ahuja remembers husband Ajay Ahuja: My son knows his father better now

On Indian Air Force Day today, Alka Ahuja, wife of Kargil war martyr Ajay Ahuja, remembers him and the recognition he has got after Operation Safed Sagar

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 10:58:34 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for showing bravery in the face of adversity during the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar in the 1999 Kargil War. Recently, the citizens of the country got to witness the tale of his bravery with the web series named after the military operation. Ajay Ahuja’s wife Alka Ahuja is elated the recognition the show has brought to her late husband and the Indian Air Force.

Alka Ahuja and Ajay Ahuja
Alka Ahuja and Ajay Ahuja

“People hardly knew what the Air Force does, but after the series, they know about their role in the Kargil War. Youngsters come to my petrol pump today to take pictures with me, and tell me how much they are inspired by Ajay. Many youngsters are being inspired now to join the Air Force,” she says, adding that the show has given her some precious new relationships in ligfe, including with actor Siddharth, who played her husband's part in the show.

Being the wife of an Air Force officer also takes a lot of strength, and Alka Ahuja shares that it was her husband who was the source of that strength inside her. “My strength came from Ajay. He made me independent just 10-15 days into our marriage. He wanted me to continue working and even taught me how to drive a scooter and a car. He wanted me to become self-sufficient,” she shares.

After Ajay’s death, Alka started managing a petrol pump, but she admits that she still stays in touch with the family she created at the Air Force bases. “Air Force is a community that is always there for each other, being each other's strength. Till date, I am in touch with many of the people I met there. They accepted this new civilian bride when we got married and made her one of their own,” she says.

 
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