Operation Safed Sagar actor Siddharth says if Ajay Ahuja was not a soldier, he might have been an artist

The actor said he knew the show would have an impact. "Operation Safed Sagar" is a zeitgeist project... I can tell you the difference between projects that are zeitgeist like this... It's just that your phone rings very differently. Your messages are received very differently. The width and distance from where those messages come from and the times of day they come from all hits very differently," he said.

Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar has been one of the best-received Indian shows in recent years. The war drama focuses on the Indian Air Force’s eponymous operation during the Kargil War, which turned the tide of the conflict in India’s favour. Siddharth , who played Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in the six-episode military drama, opened up about his experience in a new interaction with news agency PTI.

About Operation Safed Sagar Directed by Oni Sen and created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, among others. One of the highlights of the series is its impressive aerial action, with the much-famed MiG-21 playing a key role. The aircraft was flown by the Golden Arrows squadron during the Kargil War.

Ahuja was killed after his MiG-21 was hit while on a mission to locate a downed pilot during the Kargil conflict. He was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his courage and sacrifice.

Siddharth said he has seen senior and junior officers of the Indian Air Force interact so naturally that an outsider could easily be left wondering who outranks whom. “It equalises so quickly. It's like a teacher telling their student, I haven't written my exam yet. Because the teacher is usually expected to know everything. He has done everything. I find that to be one of the most gentle qualities of the show,” he added.