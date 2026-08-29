‘Ajay bilkul tumhari tarah tha’: Siddharth gets special review for Operation Safed Sagar from Kargil hero’s wife

Siddharth may have won praise for his portrayal of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, but the review closest to his heart came from Ajay’s wife, Alka Ahuja. After watching the series, Alka reached out to the actor and has since been in touch with him regularly, sharing her thoughts on his performance as well as messages from Ajay’s family. Siddharth gets his most special review from Kargil hero’s wife Alka Ahuja.

The review that mattered the most When Operation Safed Sagar premiered on Netflix on August 7, Siddharth was waiting to hear what Alka Ahuja made of his portrayal of her late husband. She had held back at the trailer launch, saying she wanted to watch the series before sharing her thoughts. After finally watching it, she reached out to Siddharth — and the two have been speaking every day since.

"I'm very happy to tell you I've got my best review from Alka ma'am. I also speak to her every day, so I get a new review every morning. She notices different things at different times, and points them out to me. She's very kind," Siddharth told Screen in an interview, adding “She also sends me screenshots of messages from Ajay's family. The common consensus is that rest assured, I've achieved my biggest responsibility, to pay him the right tribute.”