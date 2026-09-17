Inside Daayra’s moral grey zone in Delhi ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar were in Delhi to promote Daayra, which releases in theatres today. The conversation moved beyond its crime-thriller premise to the grey zone between law and justice. Inspired by true events and drawn from multiple real-life crime and police encounter cases, the Junglee Pictures production casts Kareena and Prithviraj as police officers on opposing sides of a moral conflict. For Kareena, stepping into uniform again after Angrezi Medium (2020) meant moving away from the familiar Bollywood image of the “tough female cop”. “I do enjoy playing a cop, be it a different version like in Rohit Shetty’s Singham or the one I play in Daayra,” she says.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj and Meghna on crime, punishment and their film Daayra. (Photos: HTBS/ Raajessh Kashyap)

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On a lighter note, the trio also spoke about working across industries, with Prithviraj contrasting Malayalam cinema’s direct, informal working style with Bollywood’s more corporate system and saying he could simply “call Kareena” if he wanted to cast her in a Malayalam film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There’s this stereotypical image we have of a female cop, that she’s butch, has a distinct, slightly masculine walk.. Meghna was clear she wanted a female officer who is feminine... someone who wears lipstick, yet remains stern. -Kareena Kapoor khan, actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meghna and I asked a lot of ‘whys’ between us and had plenty of healthy debates... This film isn’t about the incident itself, but about the perspective on what happens afterwards. It’s about crime, the quantum of punishment, justice, and how justice is delivered. -Prithviraj Sukumaran, actor

What attracts me to a script is the human quotient. While themes of law, justice, crime, and punishment overlap across these films, the story itself is always my main draw. -Meghna Gulzar, filmmaker