Inside Parineeti-Raghav pre-wedding celebrations: High on emotions, performances

The time has finally arrived! The wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and politician fiancé Raghav Chadha have begun in Delhi, and it has been an emotional start for the family.

“The family had been staying in Delhi for the past two weeks, with Parineeti’s brothers -- Shivang and Sahaj -- being by her side since the time she arrived in Delhi. Despite all the planning, the first day of the wedding festivities come with a lot of jitters. And that was true for the Chopra and Chadha family too at the time of the ardaas in Delhi on September 19,” says a source close to the couple.

As per the source, the spiritual moment marking the beginning of the new phase of her life not made Parineeti very emotional, but her family too. “There were happy tears rolling down the cheeks of everyone associated with Parineeti. When it comes to the bride and groom, they are really happy about entering this new phase, and excited to share the moment with everyone close to them”.

There was sufi night in Delhi on September 20, with songs such as Chhaap Tilak Sab, Bulleya, Ishq Sufiana, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, Afreen Afreen and Sanu Ek Pal Chain serenading the guests.

“The Sufi night was a big hit. Everyone had so much fun. Parineeti danced the night away. Raghav is usually a shy person, but this time, he was also seen dancing till the wee hours. They looked really cute together. The family members as well as the guests had a great time. The couple was also seen dancing with the guests apart from the family members,” says the source.

Now, the couple along with their families will leave for Udaipur together on September 22 for the wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

In Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by a 1990s theme party, which will capture their love for Bollywood through songs. The wedding will happen at the Taj Lake on September 24.

“It is believed that Parineeti’s brothers have planned a special performance for their sister, however they are keeping it a secret from everyone. They want to surprise her with the performance and see her reaction,” mentions the source.

When it comes to food at the wedding, another source reveals we can expect cuisine from all around the world, with food from Punjab and Rajasthan being in the spotlight.

“The wedding decor which is done by Rashinidhi is very simple and subtle. Parineeti and Raghav prefer classy over jazzy, and that is what the wedding decor will signify. It is minimal and subtle. Very elaborate lunches have been planned for the guests. The Chopra and Chadha families are known for their warmth. They have given instruction to everyone to make everyone involved and welcomed,” says the source.

However, the leaks around the wedding have raised alarm bells in the wedding. “They made a special request to tighten security in and around the hotels as the guests start arriving. There is also buzz that they might cancel their Chadigarh reception after the invitation was leaked, however there is no confirmation on that,” says another source.

The actor, known for Uunchai (2022) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), and Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years

