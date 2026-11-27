The wedding ceremony of Team India batsman Rinku Singh and Parliamentarian Priya Saroj, slated to be held in Lucknow on December 4, is set to be a grand affair. From top politicians and cricketers to film stars, a themed vegetarian menu, four-tier security, and exclusive entry rights on hotel floors, elaborate arrangements are being made for the two-day event.

The guest list

Cricketer Rinku Singh with tie knot with MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow on December 3 more less

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Rinku’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team owner Shah Rukh Khan, actor Vikrant Massey, 30-35 cricketers from the current India team, coach Gautam Gambhir, and the KKR team—including some international players like Shane Watson—along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, are expected to attend the ceremony.

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{{^usCountry}} “After Rinku and Priya’s personal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is expected to attend the wedding reception. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav with Dimple Yadav, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides several Members of Parliament and UP ministers, are strongly expected to attend,” says a source close to the wedding affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After Rinku and Priya’s personal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is expected to attend the wedding reception. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav with Dimple Yadav, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides several Members of Parliament and UP ministers, are strongly expected to attend,” says a source close to the wedding affairs. {{/usCountry}}

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Since Priya is the SP Member of Parliament for Machhlishahr (Uttar Pradesh) and her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current Member of Legislative Assembly, most party legislators from both Houses are on the guest list.

150 at pheras, 2,000 at reception

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The festivities begin with the Haldi ceremony at Ramada Hotel on November 3. “The haldi ceremony is a very private affair with only family members. The day-wedding is also to select 150-odd people with lunch on the Rajasthan theme. The wedding reception is for 2,000 pax with both international and Indian cuisine, but focuses on Lucknow’s cuisine that got the city its UNESCO Gastronomy City status,” says a source.

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On the menu: All vegetarian

All the ceremonies have a vegetarian menu, and in Awadhi cuisine, the focus is on veg dishes with a non-vegetarian touch, like galawati kebabs, korma, stew, mussallams, biryanis, popular Mughlai bread, and the famous chaat. International, including Oriental cuisine, is on the menu list.

Four-tier security, exclusive hotel floors

The four-layer security will include hotel security, private bouncers, government security protocol, and personal security for celebrities, with entry on card for guests based on a list for people other than celebrities. Besides, rooms have been booked on exclusive floors with restricted access.

Rinku and Saroj got engaged in Lucknow on June 8 last year, with politicians Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Singh in attendance. Priya became the second youngest candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024.