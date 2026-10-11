Rinku Singh the focus as UP begin Ranji Trophy campaign

Former champions Uttar Pradesh open their Ranji Trophy campaign against Bihar at Rajgir International Stadium on Sunday, with Rinku Singh in the spotlight. Last season, Rinku underlined his red-ball credentials last season and would be keen to build on that success and help UP, who are in Group A. Rinku Singh in action at Rajgir on Saturday. (SOURCED)

His explosive batting has earned him fame, but Rinku’s first-class record is very healthy. He has aggregated 3,757 runs at an average of 58.70, with nine centuries and 23 fifties. His career-best 176 against Tamil Nadu and an unbeaten 165 against Andhra in the 2025-26 season underlined his quality, both hundreds coming in difficult situations.

It was a timely reminder of Rinku’s value in red-ball cricket. He struck centuries in consecutive matches, showing the patience and concentration required to bat through long spells while retaining the ability to accelerate. That balance will be central for UP to mount a challenge.

Gyanendra Pandey returns as the Ranji head coach. In his previous stint, the former allrounder helped UP reach successive Ranji finals in 2007-08 and 2008-09, and the semi-final in 2009-10. Pandey has said the side is balanced and that an opening win would help it build confidence.

“Both Rinku’s knocks came at crucial junctures and saved those games, although UP couldn’t make it to the knockouts,” Pandey said. “We hope he continues his rich form in the longer version of the game too.”

Rinku’s journey has been shaped by persistence. The Aligarh-born player made his first-class debut in November 2016. The path from domestic cricket to national recognition was built through years of performances across formats, with his red-ball game developing alongside his reputation as a limited-overs finisher.

For UP, the 28-year-old’s presence offers reassurance in the middle order as skipper Aryan Juyal has described the experienced batter as a major boost.

The four-day fixture will also mark the first Ranji Trophy match at Rajgir International Stadium. For Uttar Pradesh, the new season begins with familiar ambition and renewed leadership. And for Rinku, it is another chance to show that the patience, discipline and weight of runs in first-class cricket can become a defining part of his game and not merely a supporting chapter to his white-ball success.