Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens is all set for his maiden concert in Bengaluru

Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens is en route to India for his maiden concert. The musician, who is set to bring the scores of violinist Niccolò Paganini to several cities in the country, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Pondicherry, is ”eager and excited to know more about local traditions, especially those of Karnataka”.

Italian Guitarist Carlo Fierens will be playing the tunes of Italian violinist Niccolò Paganini(James Brosher)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know this tour will give me just a little taste of India, but I look forward to coming back and visiting more places,” he tells us, adding, “I know each country has its own kind of audience and each reacts differently to the genre I play (Western classical music). I look forward to seeing how the audience in Bengaluru will respond to my solo guitar concert. I know for a fact that there is a vibrant guitar community.”

On his trip here, Fierens also hopes to learn more about Indian music. “My knowledge of the rich panorama of Indian music is too scarce, I will take advantage of this visit to learn more!” he says, as he goes on to mention some of his favourite musicians: “I can’t help but mention one of the greatest artistes of plucked string instruments who ever lived, Pandit Ravi Shankar... Another imposing Indian figure in the world of classical music is maestro Zubin Mehta. Attending a Wagner production led by him at the La Scala theatre in Milan was definitely a life-changing experience for me.”

Catch It Live

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Italian Virtuoso Guitarist Carlo Fierens Concert in Bengaluru

Where: Bangalore School of Music, No 8, CBI Main Road, HMT-HBCS Layout, RT Nagar

When: September 15

Timing: 6pm onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road on the Green Line/Cubbon Park on the Purple Line

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aayushi Parekh Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru...view detail