Jamie Lever: Casting people overlook range of comedians

Jamie Lever is trying to move on from her image of being a comedian, and establish herself as an actor. And she is baffled at the tendency of the industry to put comedians in a box. She says comedians are artists, and it is high time people start taking them seriously. Jamie Lever wants to explore more things apart from comedy

“Comedians are often perceived as being limited to comedic roles, despite possessing the capability to excel in a variety of genres. It’s unfortunate that casting agencies tend to overlook the depth and range that comedians bring to the table, pigeonholing them into roles that solely cater to comedic relief,” says Lever, who has made her place through her versatile talents in acting, singing, and dancing.

In fact, she herself is on a mission to escape stereotypes while moving ahead in her career as an actor. She recently showcased her acting skills in the action drama film Crakk, and will soon make her Telugu debut with the film, Aa Okatti Adakku. She is also set to unveil her first long format stand-up comedy show.

The actor stresses that it is important for diversity in casting, sharing that she doesn’t want to be doing only comedy. Here, she urges the industry stakeholders to recognise the talent and potential of comedians in portraying a wide array of characters. She believes that actors should not be confined to stereotypes based on their previous roles or comedic background.

“In my journey as an actress, I strive to challenge stereotypes and explore characters that push the boundaries of my craft,” says the daughter of comedy legend Johnny Lever, adding, “With each role, I aim to break the mold and showcase the versatility of comedians in the realm of serious acting”.