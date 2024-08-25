Janmashtami special | Kanika Kapoor on her first bhajan: Singing a Radha Krishna bhajan was always my dream

Singer Kanika Kapoor forayed into the bhajan genre ahead of Janmashtami. The Lucknowite fulfilled her long desire by coming up with a Radha-Krishna bhajan. Kanika Kapoor has come up with her first bhajan

“I always wanted to explore the devotional side of music and finally I was able to do that effortlessly as an independent artiste. Radha-Krishna bhajans are so full of love and devotion, and I felt it was the right time to bring that out through my voice. I was really touched by the melody and couldn’t resist singing a bhajan. Singing a Krishna bhajan was always my dream. With Janmashtami around the corner, I felt the right time to release it and express my gratitude,” says the singer best known for her songs Babydoll (Ragini MMS, 2014) and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy, 2015).

Kapoor says her favourite Krishna bhajans are Achyutam Keshavam and Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo are ones that I enjoy personally.

She recalls dressing up as Radha as a kid. “Janmashtami was a get together in my childhood. I have such vivid memories of dressing up as Radha. Honestly, these moments were filled with pure joy and innocence with Krishna bhajans playing in the background. Those childhood memories are not just moments of nostalgia but a reminder of the simplicity and purity of devotion, which I’ve tried to bring in my latest bhajan Radha-Radha Bole Kanha Ka Manva. Through this bhajan, I wanted to offer people a chance to pause, reflect, and feel that connection with Krishna’s energy,” she says.

On her personal connection with the deity he says, “I’ve always felt a strong connection with Krishna. Growing up, I would hear stories about him from my grandparents — he was a friend and a guide. His presence in my life is a source of strength, and I often find myself seeking his guidance, whether it’s in my personal life or my musical journey. There was a painting of Krishna in our pooja room and would wake looking at him as a kid.”

So, what’s next for her? “Honestly, there is a lot! We have a lot of Indian-Afro cross-cultural collaboration on the way. Plus, I’m working on my EP, and few more Hindi songs. Totally excited,” she ends.