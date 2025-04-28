John Lithgow on receiving backlash over joining Harry Potter TV Series after JK Rowling controversy: ‘Is this a factor?’

American actor John Lithgow has spoken candidly about the mixed reactions he’s received for joining the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, especially in light of the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, the creator of the franchise. In an interview with The Times of London, John acknowledged the criticism, particularly due to JK’s remarks about the transgender community. He explained that the backlash was something he hadn’t anticipated, as he was more focused on his age when he agreed to take on the role. John Lithgow will be playing the role of Albus Dumbledore(REUTERS)

“Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play. It’s an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role,” he shared.

John revealed that a “very good friend who is the mother of a trans child” had sent him an open letter titled An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter following his casting announcement. He described this as “the canary in the coal mine.”

Reflecting on the situation, he questioned why JK’s previous statements should be relevant to the new project. “I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’” I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her,” he said. However, when asked if the backlash had made him reconsider his decision, John firmly replied, “Oh, heavens no.”

JK sparked controversy in 2020 when she posted a series of tweets suggesting that the existence of transgender people undermines the “lived reality of women.” In response, stars from the original Harry Potter films—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—publicly distanced themselves from her views.

Following the announcement of the new series, HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, stated that while JK had been “very, very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director,” her anti-transgender comments had not influenced the casting or hiring decisions for the production.