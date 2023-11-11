Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in January, to shoot his action sequences without body doubles : Sources

The shoot for second instalment of War has been going on for a while now, and several videos from Spain that shows Ayan Mukherjee shooting for the film were shared by people on social media. However, Jr NTR, who is also part of the film hasn’t joined in yet.

Jr NTR will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2

A source close to the development now shares an update on the same. “It’s true that the film is being shot but he hasn’t joined the cast yet. He will start shooting for War 2 in January, after wrapping up Devara: part 1. NTR is currently in Goa for the same along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and is planning to wrap it up by end of this year .”

Amid this, a few reports surfaced that the intense action sequences of War 2 are being shot using body doubles. The insider now tells us that the team might have done it for a few scenes but not all. “Jr NTR is very particular about doing his action scenes by himself. He did the same in RRR as well, for which he was highly appreciated. So we can surely expect him doing a lot of action. Also because he would be in a face off with Hrithik Roshan as he plays the negative lead in the film.”

The source informs us that though we are not sure about the dates he has committed for the spy thriller, he will get done with his part before April. “That’s because he has already committed to shoot director Prashant Neel’s next, which was earlier titled NTR 31.”

Meanwhile, the talks for roping in Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are on. Another source tells us that since YRF has signed Bhatt for a female-led film of their spy universe, “there are chances that one may see her in a cameo, owing to the strategy that YRF has been following. They give a glimpse of some character from their other film of the same universe, like Salman Khan did in Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan will do in Tiger 3,” the source explains

