Kangana Ranaut moves on from Tejas' box office failure; signs new film

Kangana Ranaut is not fretting about the debacle of her Hindi film Tejas, and instead diving back to work. We have learnt that the actor has signed a big project down south.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Tejas

According to a source close to the development, the film, which is titled Bhairavi, will go on floors next year.

“Kangana is not fretting about Tejas not working on the big screen, and it is a phase, everyone goes through ups and downs. She is focusing on her future slate. The actor has signed a big budget film, Bhairavi, in the south, and it will be made on a big budget. It is expected to be made on a budget range of ₹80-100 crore,” says the source.

The insider continues, “While no studio is attached to the project at the moment, people in the south are not hesitant to back a project led by Kangana despite Tejas failure. That’s because her last project Chandramukhi 2 worked well in the south market”.

When it comes to the storyline, the film is a revenge story, with the source revealing, “Her mother is killed by her foster father, and she finds out the truth much later”.

“It will be a pan-India project backed by other actors as well, but led by Kangana. The film will be announced soon,” says the industry source, adding, “Chandramukhi 2 worked really well down south, which is why people are ready to put money on her project. She has moved on from Tejas. Kangana is also focusing on south projects because they are working well for her”.

We have also heard that Ranaut might reunite with Chandramukhi 2 director P. Vasu for the project. “The talks are on with Vasu sir, and it will be interesting if he comes onboard,” says the source, adding that the project is expected to go on floors early next year.

