Kannada TV actor-couple Neha and Chandan are over the moon about their first pregnancy!

Kannada TV actors Neha Ramakrishna and Chandan Gowda took to Instagram last week to announce the news of their first pregnancy. Neha Ramakrishna and Chandan Gowda announced their first pregnancy a while back through Instagram(Photo: Instagram)

Talking about the good news, Ramakrishna, who tied the knot with Gowda in 2018, shares, “I wanted to try for a baby this year. So, when I found out that I was pregnant, I was pretty happy!”

The couple shared the pregnancy news through a fun photo shoot where they were seen holding up a creative flyer with a picture of Ramakrishna’s ultrasound. Ask Ramakrishna, who is best known for her role as Gombu in Lakshmi Baramma, about the idea behind the shoot and the 33-year-old actor responds, “We wanted to keep things simple and casual, instead of an outdoors shoot and an elaborate gown, which seems to be the norm these days. Besides, Chandu likes to see me in casual outfits like oversized t-shirts and denim and I went for the same.”

When can fans expect to see her back on the television? Ramakrishna shares, “Coincidentally, whatever project I was working on, has already been wrapped up. Also, it’s been almost 14 years that I’ve been working continuously. So, I think I really need this break.”

She continues, “I don’t have any plans on coming back to work yet but I will continue working on ads and social media promotions. Apart from this, I won’t be shooting for TV serials for a while.”

On Instagram, the actor-couple shared their excitement of the news. They said, “As we prepare to welcome a new life into our family, our hearts are overflowing with joy and anticipation. Many of you have guessed it, and yes, you were right! Our family is growing from two to three. We couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter, filled with sleepless nights, endless smiles, and boundless love.”