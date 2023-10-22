Karanvir Bohra: I go to multiple houses with my three daughters for Ashtmi puja

Amidst the fervor of Navratri, actor Karanvir Bohra cherishes the tradition of celebrating Ashtmi with his three daughters, Bella, Vienna, and Gia. Sharing how it has become a significant part of their family’s festive calendar, he tells us, “Generally, they are invited to a lot of Ashtmi pujas by my friends at their home, and they sit and do the whole process jo kanjak baithaane ka hota hai,” adding, “Teeno ko bulaate hain, it is so cute, kyunki chotti deviyaan hoti hain, and you want them to come to your house.”

Karanvir Bohra on ashtmi

For him and his wife Teejay, Ashtmi holds a special place as it offers them the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with their daughters. “Uss din, mai aur Teejay chutti karte hain, and we go to every house with them. Hum log nahi baithaate kanjak, because humaare ghar mai already teen hain, but we do visit many houses on that day every year,” the 41-year-old shares.

Their tradition dates back to when their daughters were just one year old, and since then, they have been visiting around 7-8 houses on every Ashtmi. “We celebrate Navratri, Ashtmi, and Dussehra with our daughters. And, I am a father of three daughters, so it becomes essential for me to celebrate these devi activities.”

One of the most heartwarming aspects of their celebration is how the actor imparts the significance of these traditions in his daughters. “For every tradition in the house, I teach them what it means. They are very small, they don’t understand everything, but they know what the specific Gods signify. Especially for Navratri, they know about 9 days and 9 goddesses, and they even know that their names are of the Devis,” Bohra says.

“Even on Dussehra, hum kitaabon ki puja karte hain, so this is what we teach them, and have been doing so since childhood. Kabhi kabhi they innocently ask, ‘Why are they washing our feet?’ But now, they are getting bigger and understanding that we go to this type of function, but they will know the true essence and value of it once they grow up,” he further adds.

Sharing an anecdote, Bohra recalls a memorable visit to choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s house. “I still remember that once when we were at Ganesh Acharya’s house, he was washing all of their feet, and they naturally put their hand up to give aashirwaad, they didn’t even know. This was when my twin babies Vienna and Bella were just 3-4 years old. It was such an internal feeling that they are our kanjaks since the day they were born,” Bohra wraps up.

