Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans a sneak peek into her 68th film Daayra, with Meghna Gulzar: ‘Send love and blessings…’

The actor confirmed the news in the most Kareena way possible, with a glimpse into her first day of shoot. Sharing a video from the sets, she wrote: “Day 1 ❤️. 68th film. Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi …❤️ Send love and blessings ❤️🌈.” In the clip, Kareena is seen slipping effortlessly back into her element, reading the script, posing on set, and filming scenes with that signature Bebo spark. It’s exactly the kind of behind-the-scenes energy her fans have been waiting for.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on set, and this time it’s a milestone. The superstar, who last graced the screen in Crew (2024) and Singham Again (2024), is now officially working on her 68th film. While Singham Again gave fans a glimpse at Bebo, ardent followers have been craving more Bebo screen time, and now their wishes are being granted.

And naturally, the internet exploded with excitement. From “So excited 🙌❤️” to “Go Bebo, go! ❤️,” fans flooded her comments section with love. One admirer called her “queen 👑” while another declared, “Again master piece coming can’t wait Bebo and Meghna g 😍😍😍😍.” Some even went as far as predicting, “I have a feeling this is gonna be her biggest hit as a female lead to date.”

About Daayra Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra promises to be a hard-hitting crime drama. Meghna, the filmmaker behind critically acclaimed titles like Raazi (2018) and Talvar (2015), is once again collaborating with Junglee Pictures. This time, she brings Kareena together with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a story that digs deep into the complexities of crime, punishment, and justice.

Meghna’s last outing was Sam Bahadur (2023), and with Daayra she reunites with co-writers Yash and Sima to craft what already feels like one of the most talked-about projects in the pipeline.