‘Kareena se karvate’: Shehnaaz’s Sajna Ve Sajna fails to impress fans, but netizens call her better than Triptii

2023 was a good year for Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who not only made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but also left fans in awe with Thank You for Coming. She left the audience wanting more with her acting chops despite the limited screen time given to her. So when netizens caught a glimpse of Shehnaaz in the trailer of Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, they were obviously over the moon with joy. Well, we now have a full fledged song featuring Shehnaaz and Rajkummar! Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao groove to Sajna Ve Sajna

We are talking about the latest track from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, titled Sajna Ve Sajna, which was dropped by makers today. This party track features Shehnaaz in a never-seen-before avatar, dressed in an electric blue halter neck blouse and a sexy wrap-around skirt. In the music video, Shehnaaz matches steps with Rajkummar while flaunting her sultry moves and a perfectly snatched waistline. Well, fans have enjoyed Shehnaaz’s song much more than they liked Triptii’s Mere Mehboob, which was massively trolled. Under the new music video, one fan shared, “Much better than tripti dimri.❤️❤️”, while another gushed, “Not a fan but her expressions are far better than Tripti 🤡.”

However, Shehnaaz has failed to leave a lasting impact on the audience, who are quite disappointed about this reboot of the original Sajna Ve Sajna from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2004 film Chameli. For instance, one social media user stated: “Why do they take people who cannot dance. First Tripti, now her. Tamannaah, Kareena ya Mouni would have rocked this song. 🙌”, whereas another claimed, “Isse acha Kareena se karvate yaar. Where is dance in this. Poor execution 😢 she cannot dance. What is with the dance of this movie.” A comment read: “Ruined another beautiful song successfully 👏”, while another internet user shared, “Sorry but kareena set the bar too high.”

What did you think of Shehnaaz’s performance on Sajna Ve Sajna?