Kashmera Shah on returning on direction with a micro drama: The industry completely forgot that I am an actor

Kashmera Shah is back on the director’s chair after seven years as she is working on a micro drama starring herself alongside Karan Mehra, Tannaz Irani and Radhika Chaudhari, who marks her comeback after Tere Naam (2003). The show is about a group of friends who get together after a gap of over a decade and they shot for the show in Greece last month. Shah feels ecstatic as she reflects on her journey. “I have always been ahead of my time and too early for Indian cinema at that time. Today, when someone does something earthy and gritty, I feel happy that I was there to set the stage for it. When I see the films being made today, I thought of them 20 years ago, but then, I didn’t have the means to make them. But today, with the kinds of platforms that are available, people like me can experiment,” Kashmera Shah says. Kashmera Shah

But there is another reason for the actor to get back to direction. “The industry completely forgot that I am an actor when I stepped into the reality shows’ realm. That is why I started making films and cast myself in it, because I missed being an actor. It’s time for them to wake up and take notice that I am an established actor,” she says.

Shah insists that somewhere people stopped seeing her as an actor also because of the bold choices she made. “I was willing to do the role of the second or the other woman, the villain, which other people were not very interested in taking up. With Jungle (2000), Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) saw me in that role and luckily, I said yes. But before that, everybody was very insecure about their looks,” she says.

The actor also wants to leave behind a body of work that her two kids with actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek can look at and feel proud of. “I don’t want my kids to turn around me when they grow old and ask me, ‘mom, what have you done in life?’ Up until a while ago, they didn’t even know I was an actor. About three years ago, some handyman came to our house and they started talking to me. One of my sons curiously asked me why, so I told him that your mom is a star. He replied, ‘oh, I thought only papa star hain’. So, I realised I had to get back to work. Now, they are getting into the mindset that both their parents are working actors,” she ends.