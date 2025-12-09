Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Anniversary: When Kitto revealed there was a big joota chupai fight on her wedding; watch

On this very day, back on December 9, 2021, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in one of the most talked about celebrity weddings of all time. Their gorgeous wedding pictures broke the internet, as the longtime couple finally made their secret relationship official at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu ceremony. As the couple, and new parents, celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time Katrina shared a fun memory from her special day as a bride.

A year after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, right before their first wedding anniversary, Kat got busy with promotions for her film Phone Bhoot (2022). During a pit stop on the promotion spree, Katrina along with her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi reached Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. On the episode, doting bahu Katrina revealed how Vicky’s parents lovingly call her ‘Kitto’. She went on to answer fan questions. When asked if Vicky Kaushal gives her surprises, Katrina shared, “Zyaada nahi. But I'm trying to teach him. Aise matlab, anniversary pe kuchh gift chahiye, Diwali pe kuchh gift, Christmas pe kuchh gift, New Year pe kuchh gift... toh abhi slowly slowly.”

Another fan inquired about the ‘joota chupai’ ceremony, where the bride’s sisters steal the groom’s shoes on the wedding day and return it in exchange for cash (sagan). Katrina revealed, “Woh matlab bohot badi ladai hui uss par. Bohot badi. Main peeche mudi ki itni awaaz, ‘cha cha cha’. Maine mud ke dekha kya ho raha hai. Yeh Isabelle aur I think Vicky ke 2-3 dost the. Aise matlab (putting both hands out and tugging), jooto ko aise aise... Maine bola yeh kya hai (backing off).” When Archana Puran Singh asked who won, Kat replied, “Actually maine poocha nahi. Main khud ki shaadi mein itni busy thi (laughs), itni busy thi ki poocha nahi.”

Last month on November 7, Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child into the world. They were blessed with a baby boy. As they celebrate their fourth anniversary, first as parents, we wish Katrina and Vicky all the love and joy!