Khloe Kardashian believes divorce from Lamar Odom 'prepared' her for Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian is saying it as it is.

The reality television star recently found herself in the news after, following in sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps, she listed all the cosmetic procedures she'd undergone over the years, in response to an affirmatively-toned speculative post. Now, for the July 2 episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonderland, the 41-year-old turned her own guest as she answered questions from her fans in an elaborate AMA. And nothing was off the table.

One of the themes that Khloe worked through was strength. Speaking fondly about her first husband, former basketball player Lamar Odom, 45, Khloe shared how her divorce from him — and the very winding and public nature of it — taught her a lot, enough in fact, to be able to weather next partner Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, when she was 9-months pregnant.

Khloe said, "Me going through such a public divorce and handling that — and yes, it was between him and I, and it was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing — it was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before. But I dealt with it and I had my family's support and all of that" further reflecting, "That was sort of a stepping stone, if you will, for the next big traumatic thing that happened to me, (which) was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth".

There was enormous hullabaloo around the time news broke of Tristan, 34, cheating on a heavily-pregnant Khloe with sister Kylie's long time best friend Jordyn Woods. The disappointment and criticism too, was mammoth when she decided to take him back. She also went ahead and had another child with the NBA player, via surrogacy eventually making Tristan and Khloe parents to True, 7 and Tatum, 2. And while people may have their opinions, Khloe is mighty proud of how she dealt with the pain and publicity, all while figuring out motherhood for herself.

She concluded, "Everything prepared me for each experience in my life, and I think when you overcome those experiences, you feel really strong. And also for how I handled so many of those moments in my life, I'm really proud of myself for the way I handled them".

