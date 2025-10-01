Konkona Sensharma: There’s a sense of identity around Durga Puja

Durga Puja brings back memories other childhood in Kolkata for Konkona Sensharma, who can’t help but get child-like excitement for the festivities. “It has been a part of my childhood and my upbringing. Growing up in Kolkata, it was a very big deal. We would plan our whole year around the Pujo. It's beyond being a religious festival, it’s kind of like an identity for Bengalis,” she says. Konkona Sensharma (Photo: Instagram)

Recalling her childhood celebrations, the actor shares, “During our childhood, we would all get new clothes- five dresses for five days, and then we would go into different pandals. We would eat food, meet friends and family, and it would be a very lovely festive time.” She adds, “The best part about Pujo is the food because that is really when one kind of indulges a little bit and try all kinds of foods. We get dressed up and go out with friends. I enjoy all of that.” This year’s celebration is extra special for Konkona Sensharma. Ask her why and she shares, “Along with Maa Durga, my own mother has come to visit me during the festival, which doesn't happen every year. So, that's been really lucky and I am spending time with my Maa Durga.”

Coming from Kolkata to Mumbai, the actor did see a stark difference in celebrations, but she likes the uniqueness of each city. “I was very pleasantly surprised to see that Durga Puja is such a big deal here too. They call it Navratri and celebrate it a little differently,” she says. When asked to elaborate the difference, she quips, “They seem to have vegetarian food, which is very different from how Bengalis celebrate. They like to eat things like fish cutlets, chaat and what not. They indulge in food that they normally wouldn't indulge in, and it becomes a part of the celebration.”

Konkona also likes celebrating the different roles of Maa Durga during these days. “There’s so many aspects and facets to Maa Durga. There is intuition in terms of her third eye, or whether it’s her as a mother, a protector or as a daughter coming home. There are so many roles that Durga Maa inhabits culturally, and it all comes to mind during this time,” she says, adding, “I love how the festival portrays the strength of Maa Durga, the homecoming of Durga, and her vanquishing evil. It’s about celebrating the culture. There’s a sense of identity around it.”

The actor insists that it also reminds people about female power. “I'm glad to have it as a reminder because sometimes you forget it during the rest of the year–the strength of femininity and female power. But we can't confine it to only those five days. We must carry forward these same values for the rest of the year,” she says.