Konkona Sensharma on being a part of Metro In Dino without Irrfan Khan: I really missed him a lot

Having a National Award win behind her for Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002), and a couple of films to her name in Bengali and English language, Konkona Sensharma started her Hindi film journey with Page 3, 20 years ago. Mention it to her and Konkona Sensharmasays, “I hadn’t thought of it as my Bollywood debut or anything like that because I was not sure if I wanted to continue being an actor or get like a real job instead.” Konkona Sensharma and Irrfan Khan

The actor adds, “During the time I shot for Page 3, is when I got to know Mumbai. I remember Madhur (Bhandarkar, director) and his assistant, they took me around the city in the local trains. I saw many locations and made some wonderful friends. (Actors) Tara Sharma, Sandhya Mridul and I are still friends to this day. And it made me stay in acting. It was after Page 3 that I decided to move to Mumbai.”

Ask her how the industry’s perception has changed towards her over the years, and Konkona says, “Even when I was younger, I didn't really bother too much about the industry's perception of me, because the industry is not just one thing. I hardly have any control over how people perceive me. I'm very lucky because there are many good actors who don't always get their due. So, I feel lucky that I've been accepted.”

The actor has some interesting projects ahead, which also include Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu and a sequel to Life In A Metro, Konkona is the only common actor between the 2007 release and the upcoming sequel. Ask her about being the common thread and she says, “I love Anurag and he is such a lovely person, so relaxed and stress-free. He knows his stuff so well and has so much control and command in his craft. It is such a pleasure to work with him. I don't feel any responsibility (f being the only common link). What can I do, it’s all Anurag only. He has broad enough shoulders to handle that responsibility.”

Paired opposite late actor Irrfan Khan in the first film, Konkona adds, “I had a wonderful time working with Anurag the first time, but around this time I have to say I missed Irrfan so much. There were some scenes which we were doing and were remembering him. In the first movie, I had only given that name Monty to Irrfan. I was really remembering him so much and there were some scenes where I got quite emotional as well. But it's been fantastic to reunite with Anurag. I am now looking forward to that release.”