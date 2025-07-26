Korean girl group NJZ heads to court over ADOR contract dispute: ‘We can’t trust ADOR anymore..’

The contract dispute between NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and ADOR is growing messier with every court date. On July 24, the Seoul Central District Court held its third hearing in the ongoing case over the validity of the girl group’s exclusive contract — and confirmed a closed-door mediation session set for August 14. With both sides sticking to their positions, the outcome of this mediation could shape the group’s future. Korean girl group NJZ

Timeline of the battle

The legal rift began when the five-member group, via their lawyers, moved to terminate their contract with ADOR in November 2023, a move the agency is fighting to overturn. At the heart of the case is former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who remains a polarising figure in the narrative.

NJZ’s legal representatives argue that the dispute stems from a now-closed internal audit of Min, initiated by ADOR’s parent company HYBE in May. “This legal fight began because HYBE launched an audit against Min Hee Jin in April 2024. They claimed she was trying to seize management control and ‘take’ NewJeans, but there was no evidence in the audit or grounds for dismissal. The main issue was an alleged breach of duty, and in the midst of it all, NewJeans suffered the most. Police later found no evidence of Min Hee Jin committing a breach of duty. The audit and dismissal attempts were based on false premises and intended to remove Min Hee Jin,” said NJZ's legal team.

In court, NJZ’s attorneys claimed ADOR failed in its basic responsibilities, justifying the group’s decision to walk away. The legal team further said, “Today’s ADOR is not the same ADOR that led to our past success. It’s now controlled by HYBE staff. The so-called generous support and dividends came when Min Hee Jin was CEO. We can’t trust ADOR anymore, which is why we can’t return to it in its current state.” ADOR, however, hit back, stating that the group’s legal arguments have changed over time and accused them of retroactively trying to build a case.

“This is an unreasonable attempt to invalidate the contracts after the fact,” said ADOR’s legal counsel, who also emphasised the agency’s financial investment in the group — over 21 billion won ($15.3 million) in total, including 7 billion won on the debut album and 2 billion won on music videos.

ADOR claimed that NewJeans’ rapid success was a result of the agency’s strategic planning and support, arguing that the attempt to leave just two years after debut is unjustified. The agency also painted Min as the mastermind behind the group’s attempted exit, citing alleged private messages between her and former executives that suggest a long-term plan to take the group with her.

According to ADOR, those messages even detailed strategies such as launching plagiarism accusations against HYBE’s other girl group, Illit, and pushing certain narratives in the press. ADOR alleged that the contract termination notice itself was crafted by Min’s legal team.

In response to claims of mismanagement, ADOR maintained that it fulfilled its obligations and revealed that each member had earned more than 5 billion won individually. “The agency is still preparing for the group’s comeback,” ADOR’s lawyer stated. “Our staff are waiting for the day they return.” The next chapter in this saga unfolds on August 14, behind closed doors. But for fans and industry watchers, the stakes couldn’t be more public.