K-pop sensation NewJeans rebrands as NJZ amid legal chaos; is this the end of their ties to BTS' agency HYBE?

South Korean girl group NewJeans has officially rebranded and will now perform under the new name NJZ. This comes amid an ongoing legal battle with their previous managing label, Ador, a subsidiary of K-pop giant HYBE (the same agency that houses popular male band BTS). In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia, the group revealed their plans to headline the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival from March 21 to 23, with a new song to be unveiled on the final day of the event. Additionally, NJZ members will perform solo during the festival, marking what could be their first major public appearance since their departure from Ador. NJZ members

NewJeans, who debuted in 2022, also used the announcement to confirm that they terminated their contracts with Ador on November 28, 2023. This move followed months of tension and disputes between the group and their management company. Their new name, NJZ, was revealed via Instagram, following a call to fans for suggestions for a temporary group name during their supposed separation from Ador. The group’s decision to part ways with Ador was largely due to claims that the label had breached its contract with them.

“We’ve completed all our major commitments under the contract,” said a spokesperson for NewJeans. As of January 5, the group had allegedly fulfilled its obligations, leaving only advertisement-related duties to address. However, Danielle, a member of NJZ, expressed concerns over ongoing interference from Ador, adding that the situation remained “quite frightening.”

Despite the ongoing legal issues, NJZ is focused on their future, with member Hanni stating that the group’s goal for 2025 is to release music as quickly as possible to shift the focus back to their art. She emphasised that the group had done nothing wrong, saying, “Honestly, we have done nothing wrong, so we’re not afraid of anything at the moment. I think we’re more excited to kind of see what the future holds, and I’m sure that everything will work out well.”

Details about the legal battle

The rift between NewJeans and Ador has escalated with legal actions. Ador has filed two injunctions in South Korean courts to confirm the validity of the group's contracts and to block NJZ from independently signing advertisement deals. Meanwhile, Ador insists that the group’s contracts are still valid until 2029.

The split has also impacted HYBE’s financial standing. Following NewJeans’ older announcement of their departure, HYBE's share price dropped by 6.97%, losing approximately $423 million in market value. The dispute also highlights the power struggle between HYBE and Min Hee-jin, who originally formed NewJeans under Ador. Min, who stepped down as CEO in August 2023, had been at odds with HYBE over the management and future of the group.

Despite the challenges, NewJeans remains confident in their decision, with the group insisting they will “never return” to HYBE or Ador. The group’s legal dispute will continue in court, with hearings for the contract dispute and advertising injunctions scheduled for March and April 2025.