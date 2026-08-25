Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over outfit, tying rakhi to dog in Raksha Bandhan ad: When will we stop telling women…

Actor Kriti Sanon's latest advertisement for a jewellery brand has taken the internet by storm. The controversy erupted as it showed her tying a rakhi to a pet dog, wearing what the internet felt were revealing clothes.

A still from the controversial ad.

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Now, she has taken to her Instagram Stories and penned down her thoughts on the backlash.

Kriti's Instagram story

She wrote in a note on Tuesday, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

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The advertisement in question had gone live on July 20. The comments section has since then seen objections by people. One comment reads, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?” Another person wrote, “Yeh toh Hinduon ke tyohaar ka mazaak hai” One more: “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut too had posted a Story on Instagram, and without naming Kriti directly, took a dig. She had written, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

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