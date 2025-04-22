Kriti Sanon to join Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: Report

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is poised to join Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, having given her nod to the project in principle. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the 34-year-old National Award winning actor is likely to officially sign the film within the next couple of weeks. Kriti Sanon is in talks to join Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to star opposite Ranveer Singh.

“Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove. She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon,” a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

In 2023, it was confirmed that Ranveer Singh would take on the iconic role of Don—carrying the legacy forward from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan—Farhan Akhtar confirmed his return to direction after over ten years. Recently it was reported that Kiara Advani, who had been signed to play the female lead, had to opt out due to her pregnancy.

However, now with Kriti stepping into the frame, the casting puzzle appears nearly complete. According to reports, Farhan has already wrapped up a significant portion of the location scouting and is preparing to collaborate with an international stunt team on the film’s action sequences. “Don 3 will be shot largely in Europe and the locations are already closed. The script is also locked, and all that remains now is slight polishing alongside the action design. The pre-production work will go on for the next few months, and the team is aiming to take the film on floors by October/November 2025,” the insider added.

Before joining the Don 3 schedule, Kriti Sanon will finish her ongoing commitments, including Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein and Dinesh Vijan’s Cocktail 2. Additionally, she is in discussions for a horror thriller titled Nai Naveli, also with Aanand L Rai, which is being planned for a 2026 release.