Kritika Kamra: For me, Diwali means the family getting together

For actor Kritika Kamra, the festival of lights means “getting together of families”. “The significance of Diwali is for families coming and doing something together,” she begins, adding, “I live with my brother in Mumbai, and our parents are visiting this year for Diwali. The family will be together, which is great because I associate Diwali with a lot of childhood memories, dressing up, eating great food, mithaai, and all the small little rituals that we do, like decorating the house.” Kritika Kamra on Diwali 2023

Kamra warmly shares that her mother is the one who takes charge of the arrangements. “My mom is going to take charge of all this. We will have a family reunion of sorts. And, now we also have an extended family in Mumbai as well, so all our cousins will also come for a get together,” she quips.

“My parents don’t come every year. But they came last year too, as my birthday is always around Diwali every year, and last time it was on Diwali. We have just been lucky that after the pandemic they have been coming because we couldn’t for two years. We do try to get together after the lockdown on such occasions. Last year was memorable and I think the best Diwali because it clashed with my birthday and everyone was together,” the 33-year-old further adds.

Sharing a personal touch of her typical Punjabi family, Kamra reveals, “We are a true blue foodie Punjabi family, so food is the main focus, not just on Diwali, in general also,” she says, adding, “While eating every meal, we talk about what we are going to have in the next meal. My brother and I are generally on a healthy eating spree, but on Diwali we indulge and forget about dieting. So as a family, that’s something we really enjoy. Eating together is a wonderful way of making our day. Kaaju katli harr saal Diwali par zaroor aati hai, vo sabki favourite mithaai hai, and even milk cake. Me and my mum really like to dress up, so we just want to get ready and party together.”

Discussing their plans for Diwali, the actor, who will next be seen in Gyarah Gyarah mentions, “Generally my brother and I don’t do an elborate puja, but because parents are going to be here this time, then we might do all the Ganesh and Laxmi aartis. We also light up the house, and put diyas and candles around.”

Another thing that she looks forward to is the fun with her extended family. The actor shares, “My cousins will also be here, so there will be card games. My cousins will also be here so there will be card games. I am just very bad at it, and I don’t even bother to learn. But my parents are a pro at it and they make a great team together. So, my cousins are more interested in playing with them than me. I take the responsibility of the host, taking care of food and drinks, while everyone else is playing. We don’t burst crackers and it has been many years, ek do fuljhadi jala li, that’s something else.”

