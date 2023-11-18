Kubbra Sait joins Shahid Kapoor action thriller

Actor Kubbra Sait is set to get in action mode as she has been roped in for actor Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva.

Actor Kubbra Sait will essay the role of a police officer

According to a source, she will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film.

“She will be seen in an intense action role for which she has started preparing. The role requires her to do a lot of stunts and action sequences. She has been in training mode for over three months now,” says the source.

Adding further, the source adds, “She has joined the shoot in Mumbai, and is excited to share screen space with Shahid. In fact, she is looking at the role to start a new phase of her life”.

The movie revolves around a rebellious police officer essayed by Shahid Kapoor, who is investigating a high-profile case. As he dives deeper into the case, he finds the web of betrayal and deceit that leads him to a thrilling and dangerous path.

Some time back, Shahid’s first look was out in which he is seen with an intense face holding a gun in one hand. When it comes to Sait, the source mentions that it will be unique, “with the actor embracing a new look for the part”.

Deva is being directed by an action thriller filmmaker from Malayalam cinema, Rosshan Andrews, which is going to be his directorial debut in Hindi cinema. The film also star Pooja Hegde, and is expected to release on Dussehra next year.

