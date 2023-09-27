Kunal Kemmu on World Tourism Day: I try to take at least two international trips every year with my family

Whether it’s solo trips, biking expeditions with his boy-gang, romantic getaways with wife Soha Ali Khan or family vacations with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, actor Kunal Kemmu is a travel junkie. “I love exploring new places, and if you ask me, I would love to travel more than I do right now,” notes the actor talking to us on World Tourism Day.

Kunal Kemmu on World Tourism Day

While the actor had the travel bug in him since childhood, he adds, “The opportunities weren’t as many. I was born in Srinagar, so every Sunday used to be a picnic day, and we used to go to Gulmarg or some place else every week. When we moved to Bombay, the holidays were less, only when we used to go to a relative’s place. But, I remember doing a road trip with my dad from Bombay to Delhi, which I really enjoyed, so the passion for travel was always there.”

Kunal’s last trip was to California with his wife and daughter and he recalls, “I wanted to take Inaaya to Disneyland. It was my first time there too, and I enjoy amusement parks a lot. It was a nostalgic moment as my daughter related to the same cartoon characters that I used to relate to as a child.”

While parenthood has brought its own set of responsibilities, Kunal says he and Soha and makes sure to indulge their wanderlust as and when time permits. “We both enjoy travelling a lot. We used to travel more before we became parents, but now we have to keep Inaaya’s school and schedule in mind before planning a trip. We try to go for at least two international family trips in a year,” he shares, revealing that they had a pact that each year, they will have “definitely have three fixed holidays - one for 20 days, one for 10 days and one for a week. Also, when we visit a new city, we always take the local transport. When you go by road, there are a lot of things that you come across, and would miss otherwise.”

Interestingly, Kunal has been quite a traveller and in fact, he used to take solo trips, too, before he got married. And more recently, he has been going on bike trips with his fellow bikers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

“Biking is a recently acquired taste, especially when it comes to taking trips. First one that we did was with Shahid and Ishaan in Bombay only. We used to do Sunday rides and have chats about travelling. It so happened that we ended up doing that for the first time together. I even go alone for my biking trips sometimes. We mostly plan biking trips on the mountain because it is more fun than riding on plain terrain. It’s something that I enjoy a lot and it is a different experience altogether,” elaborates the 40-year-old.

While choosing between solo travel and family holidays a a tough call, Kunal says having company is always better. “Both have their own fun parts, but if I have to choose, I will prioritise travelling with the family or friends. Also, a family holiday would happen after all our schedules align. On a solo trip, you can plan anytime and just pack your bags,” says the actor, who has places including “Turkey, Portugal, and countries in South America” on his travel wish list.

Moreover, for the actor, travel is not just about visiting new places, but also indulging in the local cuisine. “Sometimes, an outing is important just to break from the routine and get away from where you are. I am not much driven by art and history, but food is an important factor. I am not finicky about it; I am open to different things and exploration. Without having an experience, you cannot judge if it’s for you or not,” he wraps up.

