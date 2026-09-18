Singer Lady Gaga, 40, and her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 42, have named their first child Rose Bean Polansky. The couple’s parenthood first became public on September 11, when they were photographed with their newborn in Northern California. A birth certificate obtained by TMZ has now revealed that their daughter was born via surrogate on June 9 at 11.19pm at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, USA.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky pick a musical name for their baby girl

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The name Rose is reportedly inspired by La Vie En Rose, the Édith Piaf classic Gaga performed in A Star Is Born (2018). Gaga also has a large rose tattoo running down her spine, which she has associated with the song. The middle name Bean is believed to be a nod to singer and LGBTQ+ activist Carl Bean, whose 1977 recording I Was Born This Way inspired Gaga’s 2011 song and album of the same name.

Gaga and Polansky began dating in late 2019, went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2024. The couple have largely kept their family life private and have not publicly commented on their daughter’s name or birth.