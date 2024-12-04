Late actor Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar: Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai, almost depression mein hai

Late actor Irfaan’s wife, writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar, says there is too much pressure on their son, actor Babil Khan, due to constant comparisons with his legendary father and the family is still trying to overcome the supreme loss. Mother-son duo Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

“Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai aur mujhe yeh thik nahin lagta! This pressure should not be there, Irrfan never had that pressure and when you don’t put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure, almost depression mein hai! Usmein yeh stress and compression all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please mere bachche ko chor do'. Also, he is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter's spirit! His father was very strong and so am I, but genetically kahin se to aaya hoga…,” says the writer of Kahani (2012) on her visit to Lucknow.

Drawing a comparison, she says, “Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have works against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon."

Returning to work she did consultancy for two TV shows and is now getting to writing mode.

“I am writing a book and a film but to be honest I am still unable to become an individual that I can focus on career or writing. I am unable to detach myself and simultaneously Babil’s career has started and phir kabhi kuch, kabhi kuch…so I am still stuck. I have written the skeleton part of the film. Besides, I have started a book on Irrfan but not a serious-preachy and want to do it in a funny genre which needs time.”

So, will she direct and act in it as well? “Who-so-ever I have narrated the concept has suggested that I should direct it. Babil can fit in as it’s about mother and son but surely, I won’t act in it.”

Sutapa Sikdar on Irrfan: Gazab Kirdaar Tha Wo, Jo Humara Yaar Tha

Sutapa Sikhar in conversation with Saman Habib during Kabir Festival in Lucknow

During the session Gazab Kirdaar Tha Wo, Jo Humara Yaar Tha with moderator Saman Habib, held as a part of Kabir Festival in Lucknow, Sutapa Sikdar shared some anecdotes on Irrfan and his acting process. Excerpts: