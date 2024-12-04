Late actor Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar: Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai, almost depression mein hai
Late actor Irfaan’s wife, writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar, says there is too much pressure on their son, actor Babil Khan, due to constant comparisons with his legendary father and the family is still trying to overcome the supreme loss.
“Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai aur mujhe yeh thik nahin lagta! This pressure should not be there, Irrfan never had that pressure and when you don’t put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure, almost depression mein hai! Usmein yeh stress and compression all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please mere bachche ko chor do'. Also, he is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter's spirit! His father was very strong and so am I, but genetically kahin se to aaya hoga…,” says the writer of Kahani (2012) on her visit to Lucknow.
Drawing a comparison, she says, “Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have works against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon."
Returning to work she did consultancy for two TV shows and is now getting to writing mode.
“I am writing a book and a film but to be honest I am still unable to become an individual that I can focus on career or writing. I am unable to detach myself and simultaneously Babil’s career has started and phir kabhi kuch, kabhi kuch…so I am still stuck. I have written the skeleton part of the film. Besides, I have started a book on Irrfan but not a serious-preachy and want to do it in a funny genre which needs time.”
So, will she direct and act in it as well? “Who-so-ever I have narrated the concept has suggested that I should direct it. Babil can fit in as it’s about mother and son but surely, I won’t act in it.”
Sutapa Sikdar on Irrfan: Gazab Kirdaar Tha Wo, Jo Humara Yaar Tha
During the session Gazab Kirdaar Tha Wo, Jo Humara Yaar Tha with moderator Saman Habib, held as a part of Kabir Festival in Lucknow, Sutapa Sikdar shared some anecdotes on Irrfan and his acting process. Excerpts:
- The 30 years we spent together woh mere saath-saath chalta hai. Hum dono ke saath ke wajah se hum dono hain! We were part of each other. From being students to growing up together, it was a beautiful journey.
- Irrfan had a way to make me feel confident. Har cheez mein nukta-chini karne wale they and same is the case with me. I used to be critical about his work. Ukno main har cheez ke liye lathad deti thi but he got National Film Awards, so I was like wow. After Paan Singh Tomar (2012) I finally said: ‘Tumne dil khush kar diya ab koi criticism nahi hai!’
- As for his acting process, he would read a scene a lot, aloud – 500 times! He will read it so many times that when he went for the shot, he used to own it up and almost become that character. For special moments used to draw emotional memory from his life/experience or image if it happens to him and then convert it. It’s a skill!