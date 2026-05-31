Le Sserafim X DC: K-Pop meets Krypton for Supergirl's new single Celebration

The worlds of K-pop and Hollywood superhero cinema have officially collided. On May 31, 2026, Source Music released CELEBRATION (Supergirl ver.), a special remix by South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming Supergirl movie. This is one of the more ambitious K-pop-to-Hollywood crossovers in recent memory.

Supergirl

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The Supergirl version builds on CELEBRATION, a techno and hardstyle track that LE SSERAFIM originally released on April 24, 2026, as the lead single for their upcoming second studio album Pureflow Pt. 1. The song carries the message that anyone can celebrate reaching a personal milestone, specifically, the moment when one chooses to confront and acknowledge their fears and gains the strength to move forward. That thematic DNA fits the Supergirl collaboration more snugly than it might first appear.

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{{^usCountry}} The Supergirl film stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film is produced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, a creative team known for ambitious, character-driven storytelling. It is set for a global release on June 24, 2026, meaning the Supergirl version of CELEBRATION arrives just weeks ahead of the film, primed to build momentum in Asian markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supergirl film stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film is produced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, a creative team known for ambitious, character-driven storytelling. It is set for a global release on June 24, 2026, meaning the Supergirl version of CELEBRATION arrives just weeks ahead of the film, primed to build momentum in Asian markets. {{/usCountry}}

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The timing of the partnership is strategically sharp on both sides. LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, debuted in May 2022 under Source Music, a sub-label of HYBE. In the years since, they've cemented themselves as one of K-pop's most internationally visible acts, building a fanbase that stretches well across Asia and into North America and Europe. The group recently wrapped promotions for CELEBRATION ahead of their second studio album Pureflow Pt. 1, due May 22, and has a world tour lined up for July with stops across Asia, the US, and Europe.

Lyrically, the original CELEBRATION already carries themes of resilience and courage, celebrating the version of yourself that came through the fire. It's not hard to see why those themes mapped so well onto Kara Zor-El, a character who has spent decades in comics and now arrives on-screen as a figure shaped by loss, determination, and an iron refusal to be defined by her circumstances.

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The release is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

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