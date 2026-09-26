Macklemore turns tour drama into a charity gig

After being pulled from a major concert line-up alongside Ed Sheeran due to venue pushback over his on-stage political remarks, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore isn’t backing down.

The "Thrift Shop" hitmaker announced his very own Free Palestine Tour. (Photo: Instagram)

Instead, the "Thrift Shop" hitmaker announced his very own Free Palestine Tour.

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Taking to Instagram, the rapper quipped that his schedule had "freed up a bit" before dropping the news.

He wrote, “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community—to use the stage for more than entertainment... What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention... ”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "So, as you all know, my schedule freed up a bit. I’ve spent the last week reaching out to artists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. Artists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we’re only willing to use them when it’s safe. Because of how quickly all of this has come together, a lot of the conversations, schedules, and details are still being worked out. But this is a moment of momentum, and there is work to be done." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "So, as you all know, my schedule freed up a bit. I’ve spent the last week reaching out to artists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. Artists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we’re only willing to use them when it’s safe. Because of how quickly all of this has come together, a lot of the conversations, schedules, and details are still being worked out. But this is a moment of momentum, and there is work to be done." {{/usCountry}}

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He also stated that 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Palestinian relief organisations.