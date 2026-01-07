Mahir Pandhi calls his Hollywood debut with Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud in Daniel ‘a big leap’

Mahir Pandhi is set to make his Hollywood debut in the biblical film Daniel, and the actor calls it “a big leap” for him as an artiste. Mahir Pandhi to make his Hollywood debut

Speaking to us about his Hollywood venture, which also features actors Mena Massoud and Eliza Alexander, the actor who has been seen in pivotal roles in the Thai-Indian romantic comedy Congrats! My Ex and the TV serial Vanshaj, says, “It’s my fourth international project, but first in Hollywood, and that too with such big names. It will be a huge move for me.”

Talking about Indian artistes in the West, the actor says, “I feel India and Indians have already arrived in Hollywood in a big way.” Sharing his own experience, Mahir says, “Hollywood is still story and artiste-centric, a bit less commercialised than we are, and that lets the story be the hero. Who is the actor or where they are from, nothing matters. What matters is how important their role is to the film’s premise.”



Daniel is slated for a release later this year, and Mahir shares that the film has had it’s own unique journey. “The first asset for the film was shot by (director) Santosh Sivan in 2023 with me and a few other actors, but by the time it went on floors, I was the only one left from the original cast. The film was shot entirely in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with the background of Israel having to be recreated. The best part is that this film is only the first part; part two will again be shot in Rajasthan in the same location, and my character, Prophet Habakkuk, will continue in the next installment too,” he adds.

For now, Mahir is also ready to take up work in other mediums. He says, “I have never restricted myself. I started with OTT and films, and then TV happened as well. So, for me, each and every medium has its set of audience, and it's important to capitalise on that as a performer.”