Mahir Pandhi opens up about being attacked in broad daylight: No one extended help

Actor Mahir Pandhi recently experienced a terrifying incident in Mumbai, which he shared via Instagram Stories on July 23. Recounting the ordeal, Pandhi tells us, “I was travelling from Goregaon towards Andheri and I was attacked by two random goons on the road out of nowhere, in broad daylight. I was alone, driving the car. They started breaking the glass of my car, I don’t know if it was an attempt of robbery or to harm me. It’s kind of weird, but life goes on.” Mahir Pandhi on latest attack

Sharing further details, Pandhi expressed shock at the lack of help offered by bystanders while mentioning that such broad daylight attempts to attack someone, that too in a buzzing city like Mumbai, is scary. “It’s a junction where there’s traffic and one struggles to move out. It’s a very congested area, especially during the afternoon. And, no one extended help. People who were there, just wanted to record. We tried to find the recording to get hold of them but couldn’t find anything substantial,” he says.

Here's the Story he posted:

Mahir Pandhi's Instagram Story

Currently appearing on the TV show Vanshaj, Pandhi describes how he responded to the attack revealing that he has registered a police case and an investigation into the incident was initiated immediately. “I just ran away from there as soon as I could. I went straight to the police station. They tried finding the CCTV footage, but because of the rains, they weren’t working. Moreover, installations for a new traffic light there were still going on, so there was no security footage to identify the attackers,” Pandhi shares, adding, “An FIR has been registered and the cops even went to nearby shops to find out more.”

Furthermore, Pandhi shares that he “didn’t know what to do” in that moment. “Your first instinct, when someone hits your car is to get out and that’s what they were expecting, but I do that. So, they kept beating the glass with their helmets and I just drove off as soon as people cleared the way,” he says, and continues, “God knows why it happened! It wasn’t even a road rage scenario, it was out of the blue.” “I could see their faces. If I had been there for a few more minutes, they would have broken the glass and God knows what could have happened,” he ends.