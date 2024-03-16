MC Stan on his Youtube account getting hacked: I thought my life is finished, mujhe rona agaya tha

Rapper MC Stan was the latest victim of online hacking as his Youtube account got hacked a few days ago. "I was asleep and meri neend khuli raat ko 3 baje and saw that a live session is going on through my Youtube account. I got shocked in that moment. Bahut zyaada stressful the vo 12 ghante mere aur mere manager ke liye. Raat ke 4 baje bhi 25K watching chalrahi thi live par. Mere channel profile se sab udd gaya tha, sab logout hogaya tha," he shares, adding, "This has happened with many people before but when it happened with me, I realised how much it hurts. Meri lifeline hateli par agayi thi. I thought my life is finished and I will have to start from scratch again. Meri 6 saal ki mehnat hai, mujhe rona agaya tha." MC Stan's youtube account got hacked

"They basically target big accounts that have many followers. It will come back within 3-4 days, my whole team is working on it. The hacker basically displayed a QR code and asked for money, and even started promoting things that I generally don't," the 24-year-old tells us, highlighting that no one should fall prey to scanning QR codes and losing their accounts or money. "Moreover, once anyone scans the QR code, their account would also get hacked. Mere followers mai chotte chotte bache bhi hain, I don't know why anyone would do that. I want to make people aware that they shouldn't click on any link or scan any QR code online anywhere, it can be very risky."

Stan, who has 9.37M subscribers on his channel also mentions the hard work that goes behind building an audience. "Ek Youtube channel banaane mai and uss following ko maintain karne mai kitni mehnat lagti hai. Everything can go in vain within a second. I was just blank, was not able to process anything. There were so many comments, likes, videos, a lot of content that i wouldn't want to get vanished from my channel," he laments.

"All my fans started messaging me, even late at night everyone was active. We talked to Youtube, tagged them on Twitter and put everything out there so that it is recovered as soon as possible. I also had a two factor authentication on but no message or mail came to me. Hackers pata nahi kaise crack karlete hain. Jitna bhi protect karlo, hacker can hack anything," ends the rapper, sharing the it is a never ending system.