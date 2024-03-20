Meera Chopra's first interview after wedding: My husband isn't media friendly, so we kept his identity a secret

Meera Chopra got married to her businessman boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal recently, and the actor admits the feeling is yet to sink in. Opening up about her husband for the first time, she says he brings stability in her life. Meera Chopra got married in Jaipur this month

“The feeling of getting hitched has not seeped in yet. I am asking people how it feels after getting married,” Meera tells us.

Meera got married to Rakshit in Jaipur earlier this month. She shared the news through pictures on Instagram.

The 40-year-old adds, “Honestly, it was a two day event and everything went over so fast. On the third day, I was sitting with my husband and asked him ‘Is it really over’. The time just flew by. The functions, getting ready, having fun, dancing… It was just two days of celebration”.

It was through the wedding photographs that she revealed the face as well as the identity of her then boyfriend. And she admits it was a conscious decision.

“We wanted to keep his identity a secret. He is not media friendly. He is a very shy and introverted person. He didn’t want any media glare. He has a corporate life, and a life away from showbiz, which is the reason we wanted to wait till the wedding to get the pictures out. I am glad we managed to do that,” she says, adding, “Now, his images are out, but he still wants to be away from the media spotlight”.

When it comes to her bond with him, Meera says, “When you decide to get married to somebody, there has to be more than one reason. For me, the most important thing was that he is my strength. Every time I fall weak or I am not sure of things, he is the one person I go to. He brings stability in my life, and a sense of peace. Now, I feel content and stable. We complete each other.”

Talking about her Holi plans, she says, “This will be the first time that I will be celebrating Holi with his family. I will first go to Delhi to my place for a puja and then head back to a big celebration with my in-laws in Mumbai. We are planning to go all out this time”.