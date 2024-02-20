Meera Chopra set to marry her long-time beau in Jaipur: Source

Actor Meera Chopra is gearing up to tie the knot next month in Jaipur with a businessman, our exclusive source confirmed to us. While it refused to divulge more information about her soon-to-be-spouse, we did get to know that the wedding preparations have started. Meera Chopra is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life.(Instagram/@meerachopra)

Chopra is known for films like 1920 London, Gang of Ghosts and Section 375. The 38-year-old “is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life,” the source added.

“[Chopra] is all set to tie the knot on March 11th and 12th in Jaipur. Though the identity of her businessman boyfriend, who she’s been dating for three years, is yet to be revealed. [But] the excitement for the wedding is palpable, as the preparations have begun,” the insider said.

It further shared, “The details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing.”

Chopra, who was last seen in OTT film Safed (2023), will join the Bollywood brigade of married couples soon. Though we are still awaiting to know more details about her wedding venue, designer and festivities.