Meera Chopra shares first pictures of her wedding to Rakshit Kejriwal. See post

Actor Meera Chopra and businessman Rakshit Kejriwal got married in Jaipur on Tuesday. Later in the day, Meera took to Instagram to share inside pictures from what looked like a beautiful and intimate ceremony. (Also Read: Meera Chopra says she didn't get any help from cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra: ‘The sisterhood is missing’) Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal tied the knot on March 12(Instagram)

‘Forever now’

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin exuded pure joy as she walked down the aisle while being showered with flower petals and exchanged garlands with her beau. Meera looked resplendent in a red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi while Rakshit looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. The actor can be seen grinning wide as they get married, happy to get hitched. Sharing the pictures, Meera wrote, “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (heart emojis) Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa. (sic)”

The wedding

Meera had kept Rakshit’s identity under wraps till she shared these pictures. A source however informed Hindustan Times that Meera and Rakshit have been dating for three years now. The couple had their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies on March 11. India Today wrote that the ceremony took place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The wedding was attended by several of Meera's close friends from the industry, including Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit, Arjan Bajwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

‘It’s all about finding the right person’

Talking to Hindustan Times in January, Meera had claimed they were still scouting locations for the wedding, stating that it was all about ‘finding the right person’ for her. She said, “There was never an intention of keeping my wedding a hush hush affair. I don’t see any reason as to why I should not talk about it and why should I hide it? I am happy about it and I want to tell the whole world about it. It is about finding the right person, and right time, and that is the case for me.”

