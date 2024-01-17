Meera Chopra: I will be a very last minute bride

Meera Chopra is in Rajasthan scouting for her wedding venue which will happen in the “end of February or starting of March”. The actor says she is not getting worried about being late with the prep, instead is ready to get in the bride mode and overlook everything. Meera Chopra will be getting married in February

The actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, will be getting married to her longtime boyfriend, who is expected to be from Mumbai only. She has not revealed the identity of her groom to be.

“The year is starting on a great note for me personally. When you are getting married, you want to keep your professional life a little aside and concentrate on your personal life. For me that will be the case and I would be paying more attention to that at least for this year,” Chopra tells us.

She adds, “There was never an intention of keeping my wedding a hush hush affair. I don’t see any reason as to why I should not talk about it and why should I hide it? I am happy about it and I want to tell the whole world about it. It is about finding the right person, and right time, and that is the case for me”.

While she was busy with her work on Safed, her family has shortlisted some wedding venues in Rajasthan.

“Now, I am joining Udaipur to check out the locations. The wedding will be at the end of February or the start of March,” she says, adding, “I always wanted a winter wedding. I didn’t want to get married while sweating. My friends in Mumbai used to ask me to get married in Goa, but I was not too keen about it. I wanted to get married in good weather, and there’s no better place than Rajasthan”.

“It comes with a different feel. I am sure it will be a different and special experience,” says the cousin of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

So, Is the Bridezilla mode kicking in?

“I will be a calm bride. And that’s because I have not started doing anything. Once I start doing things, I’ll be very hyper because I’m already too late. Since last month, I was just promoting Safed , which is why I didn’t even get time to go to Rajasthan. My parents have already shortlisted the venues, and I will finalise it. As soon as it is done, I will be in that mode. I am more of a last minute bride,” she ends with a laugh.