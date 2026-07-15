Why sustainability is emerging as one of the most important business skills of the decade

For years, sustainability sat on the sidelines of business, treated as a specialised function tied to compliance teams, CSR initiatives, and annual ESG reports. That perception is changing fast. Sustainability today is becoming a core business capability that shapes decisions across finance, operations, supply chains, manufacturing, procurement, product design, and strategy. Sustainability (Unsplash)

Economics is driving this shift as much as regulation. Investors, customers, regulators, and global supply chains are pushing businesses to cut emissions, improve resource efficiency, and build more resilient operations. Sustainability, as a result, has stopped being purely about meeting reporting requirements. It has turned into a competitive advantage, and that's precisely what makes it one of the most valuable business skills professionals can build over the next decade.

The pace of this transition shows up clearly in the numbers. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, environmental stewardship is among the world's ten fastest-growing skills. Complementing this trend, the International Labour Organization estimates that the transition to a greener economy could create 24 million new jobs globally by 2030, underscoring the growing demand for sustainability-focused talent. LinkedIn’s Global Green Skills Report 2025 states that the demand for green talent is increasing at roughly twice the pace of the supply. QS Labour Market Intelligence 2026 highlights that the demand for green skills globally is three times higher than it was in 2017.

This trend, however, has one key difference from previous workplace shifts: sustainability is no longer the exclusive domain of sustainability professionals. According to LinkedIn research, globally 53% of all green hires now have non-green job titles. Engineers, finance professionals, operations managers, procurement specialists, consultants, and product leaders are increasingly expected to integrate sustainability into their day-to-day business decisions.

A broader transformation in how organisations operate is driving this shift. Companies are redesigning supply chains, embedding sustainability metrics into procurement, weighing climate risks alongside financial ones, and building products around evolving environmental expectations. Sustainability is turning into an operating principle rather than staying a separate business function.

India has a major role to play here. QS Labour Market Intelligence says the country is among the top markets worldwide for green skills demand, along with the US, UK, Canada and Australia. India's regulatory environment is pushing in the same direction, demanding professionals fluent in both business and sustainability. SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework has widened disclosure requirements for listed companies, while BRSR Core has added assurance obligations for the country's largest organisations. Sustainability is no longer optional reporting; it is now a boardroom priority with real operational and financial stakes.

This shift is also exposing a real gap in the talent market. Many professionals know about sustainability concepts and reporting frameworks, but employers need people who can apply those principles within a real business context. Capabilities that go beyond theory are required to build decarbonisation strategies, measure carbon footprints, evaluate sustainable investments and integrate ESG into business decisions.

That gap is starting to reshape management education. Business schools are moving beyond treating sustainability as a standalone subject and teaching it as a business discipline. Instead of using only classroom frameworks, programmes are leaning more heavily on live projects, operational challenges and interdisciplinary learning that mirrors the way companies are actually implementing sustainability today. The Postgraduate Programme in Sustainability and Business Management at Masters' Union is one such example. Built around a live-project curriculum, the programme replaces case-study learning with real business execution. Students design carbon-neutral policy frameworks modelled on companies such as HUL and Blinkit, rearchitect supply chains for platforms like Flipkart with a target of reducing emissions, and launch a sustainable dropshipping venture through its Venture Lab with a real GMV target.

All of this points to a larger trend. Sustainability is steadily becoming as fundamental to business education as finance, marketing, or strategy. Over the next decade, employers will not only ask professionals entering the workforce whether they understand sustainability. They'll be expected to use it to improve business performance, reduce risk, create long-term value, and navigate a greener economy.

The organisations that come out ahead in this transition won't just be the ones with ambitious sustainability commitments. They will be the ones led by people who know how to turn those commitments into everyday business decisions. That's why sustainability isn't just an environmental concern anymore. It's emerging as one of the defining business skills of the decade.

This article is authored by Anushree Poddar, programme director, PGP Sustainability & Business Management, Masters’ Union.