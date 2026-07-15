Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    What is Ghost Font, the anti-AI font touted to be legible only to humans?

    Can a font outsmart AI? American designer Eric Lu's viral Ghost Font is confusing even some of the world's most advanced AI models

    Published on: Jul 15, 2026, 16:37:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In an era of concerns about privacy and protection of content, American digital designer Eric Lu has created what he calls Ghost Font. He went viral on Wednesday for creating the experimental typeface that hides text inside animated videos made of hundreds of moving dots. The dots forming each letter move in one direction, while the rest move the opposite way, making the message readable to humans but difficult for AI models to interpret.

    Ghost Font
    Ghost Font

    Lu wrote on the font’s website that he tested it with advanced AI models, including GPT-Sol 5.6 Ultra and Claude Fable, which failed to decode the hidden text, instead confidently identifying a decoy phrase planted to mislead them. A third model spent nearly 20 minutes analysing the clip before hallucinating and inventing a message that didn’t exist.

    However, this form of encryption is not completely secure. Lu explains that AI models may still be able to decode the hidden message if they are specifically instructed to ignore the decoy text or use advanced tools to analyse the movement between video frames. HTC

    What’s next?

    Now, Lu is looking at incorporating Ghost Font into CAPTCHA systems, as most systems are easily solved by AI today. “Using motion in a video would be a way to make it much more difficult for an automated bot to decipher but still relatively easy for a human to read,” he said.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/What Is Ghost Font, The Anti-AI Font Touted To Be Legible Only To Humans?
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/What Is Ghost Font, The Anti-AI Font Touted To Be Legible Only To Humans?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes