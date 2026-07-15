In an era of concerns about privacy and protection of content, American digital designer Eric Lu has created what he calls Ghost Font. He went viral on Wednesday for creating the experimental typeface that hides text inside animated videos made of hundreds of moving dots. The dots forming each letter move in one direction, while the rest move the opposite way, making the message readable to humans but difficult for AI models to interpret.

Lu wrote on the font’s website that he tested it with advanced AI models, including GPT-Sol 5.6 Ultra and Claude Fable, which failed to decode the hidden text, instead confidently identifying a decoy phrase planted to mislead them. A third model spent nearly 20 minutes analysing the clip before hallucinating and inventing a message that didn’t exist.

However, this form of encryption is not completely secure. Lu explains that AI models may still be able to decode the hidden message if they are specifically instructed to ignore the decoy text or use advanced tools to analyse the movement between video frames. HTC

What’s next?

Now, Lu is looking at incorporating Ghost Font into CAPTCHA systems, as most systems are easily solved by AI today. “Using motion in a video would be a way to make it much more difficult for an automated bot to decipher but still relatively easy for a human to read,” he said.