This Delhi teen helped team India strike gold at International Physics Olympiad

India delivered a historic performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with all five members of its team winning gold medals, a perfect sweep that helped the country secure a joint World No.1 rank out of 381 students from 87 countries. Among the five gold medallists is Delhi’s Rishit Garg, a name the city can now claim as part of one of India’s most successful science Olympiad campaigns in recent memory. Rishit Garg.

“When they read out that all five of us had won gold, I actually did not process it immediately,” Garg says. “It only hit me a little later that we had not just done well individually, we had done it together, as a team representing the whole country.”

For the 18-year-old, the win carries a meaning bigger than the medal itself. “People abroad still have this old idea that India is only good at jugaad, not real science,” he says. “Standing there with a gold medal next to students from 87 countries, that felt like proof that Indian students can go head to head with anyone in the world.”

He credits months of relentless preparation for the result. “There were days I solved the same problem for six hours straight and still got it wrong,” he said. “Most people think Olympiad prep is just solving more and more problems, but honestly the hardest part was unlearning shortcuts,” he adds. “In school you’re taught tricks to get to the answer fast. Here, you had to actually understand why something works, because the moment the question was even slightly different from what you’d practiced, those shortcuts would fail you completely.”

“Every one of us on this team believed that Indian students are not behind anyone,” Garg says. “We just wanted to prove that.”